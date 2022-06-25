ST Explains: How abortion became a divisive issue in US politics

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Since the US Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision legalised abortion nationwide in 1973, the issue has become one of the defining fault lines in US politics, with Democratic politicians firmly supporting abortion rights and Republican lawmakers lining up in opposition.

In 1973 the lines were more blurred. Republican and Democratic voters were equally likely to say abortion should be legal, while it was easy to find Republican officials who supported abortion rights and Democrats who opposed the procedure.

So what changed?

Not a partisan issue at first

Abortion on demand was legal in four states in the early 1970s, while 14 more allowed it under some circumstances.

While the Catholic Church opposed abortion, the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest evangelical denomination, was on record saying it should be allowed in many circumstances.

Neither party viewed abortion as a defining issue.

Republicans like first lady Betty Ford said the Roe decision was "a great, great decision", while some Democrats, like a newly elected senator named Joe Biden, said the court's ruling went "too far".

Voters also did not see the issue along partisan lines. The General Social Survey opinion poll found in 1977 that 39 per cent of Republicans said abortion should be allowed for any reason, compared to 35 per cent of Democrats.

A conservative movement mobilises

In the years that followed, conservative activists like Phyllis Schlafly seized on the issue as a threat to traditional values and enlisted evangelical churches, which had shown a new interest in politics following a series of court rulings that limited prayer in public settings.

These groups portrayed abortion as a threat to the family structure, along with broader social developments like gay rights, rising divorce rates, and women working outside of the home. For pastors and parishioners, abortion became a proxy issue for concerns about a liberalising society, said Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at University of California-Davis.

"For many evangelicals, this was more about family and women and sex," she said.

In 1980, the Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution opposing abortion, reversing its earlier position.