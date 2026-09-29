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Spotify, Anthropic’s Claude down for some US users, Downdetector shows

More than 15,000 US users reported issues with Spotify as of 10.06am ET (10.06pm, Singapore time).

Spotify and Anthropic’s Claude were down for thousands of US users on Sept 29 , according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 17,000 US users reported issues with Spotify as of 10.12am ET (10.12pm, Singapore time), while more than 11,000 users reported issues with Claude, according to Downdetector.

Spotify said on X that it was aware of “some issues” and was investigating, while Anthropic said it was probing “elevated error rates” across Claude services.

Spotify and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Checks on Downdetector’s Singapore portal showed that over 450 users reported issues with Spotify as at 10.30pm, while around 120 reported problems with Claude. REUTERS