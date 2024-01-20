Game over? Sports Illustrated thrown into chaos with mass layoffs

Sports Illustrated (SI), the venerable bible of sports journalism, has been in decline for years, as the Internet annihilated print magazines and cost-cutting turned the weekly publication into a monthly and whittled its staff.

But on Jan 19, the magazine received perhaps its toughest blow yet.

The company that publishes SI said in an e-mail to employees that it is laying off many of them.

The move came after the Arena Group, which publishes the magazine and website under a complicated management structure, had its licence to operate the publication revoked.

Reporters and editors for SI were asked on Jan 19 to attend a Zoom call at 2pm Eastern time (3am on Jan 20, Singapore time). It lasted just seven minutes.

On the call, Mr Jay Frankl, Arena’s newly hired chief business transformation officer, said: “We will continue to produce the Sports Illustrated brand and online content until the situation is fully resolved.”

This was according to a recording of the meeting heard by The New York Times. No questions were taken.

Some SI staff members received e-mails with immediate layoff notices, while others were told in further Zoom meetings that they would keep their jobs for at least 90 days. Around 100 journalists work for SI.

Arena executives told SI staff they plan on continuing to publish the magazine and website, despite having their licence to operate the publication revoked. But it was not immediately clear how that would work.

It was also unclear whether the magazine’s owner, Authentic Brands Group, would strike a new agreement with Arena or find a new company to operate it.

But it seems certain that even if SI survives in some form, it will be severely diminished.

The mood among staff members in the wake of the layoff announcement was a mix of anger, frustration and confusion.

Journalists at SI texted and messaged one another on Slack, unsure in some cases who had been laid off, and what the ultimate fate of the magazine would be.

For decades, SI was a weekly must-read for sports fans and a financial engine for the Time Inc. empire. It once had more than three million subscribers, and its writing, reporting and photography were considered the pinnacle of sports journalism.

Landing on the cover was the most coveted endorsement an athlete could receive, even well into the television and Internet eras.

And its annual swimsuit issue was a pop culture phenomenon.

“I think it is one of the best magazines to ever exist, with some of the best photographers, writers and editors that have ever been in one building,” said Mr Rick Reilly, who for years wrote the magazine’s popular backpage column.

He added: “If it is really dead, it has kind of been dying.”