S'pore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen meets current and former US officials in Washington

WASHINGTON - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who is in Washington on a working visit from Tuesday (Nov 2) to Thursday, reaffirmed Singapore and the United States' defence ties in meetings with US officials on Tuesday.

Dr Ng met Senators Tom Cotton and Tammy Duckworth, who are both in the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday Singapore time).

He also met former secretary of defence James Mattis and former undersecretary of defence for policy Michele Flournoy, as well as spoke to former secretary of defence Mark Esper on the phone, Mindef added.

During these meetings, Dr Ng reaffirmed the "excellent and longstanding defence relationship between Singapore and the US", said Mindef.

The minister also expressed appreciation for America's continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training in the US, including for the three Republic of Singapore Air Force training detachments based there.

"Both sides also discussed geopolitical developments and security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region," Mindef added.

On Wednesday, Dr Ng will meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and president of the Brookings Institution think-tank John Allen, who is the former commander of Nato and US forces in Afghanistan.

Dr Ng will then deliver a keynote address on the Asia-Pacific at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

The minister said on Facebook on Monday that this was his first overseas trip in nearly two years, adding: "How the world has changed."