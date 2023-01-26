Splits emerge as US House Republicans demand Biden negotiate on debt limit

WASHINGTON - Republicans who control the US House of Representatives are divided over how hard a line to take on the debt ceiling, but were united on Wednesday in demanding that Democratic President Joe Biden agree to negotiate on spending as part of any deal.

Hardline Republican conservatives, who have the power to block any deal in the narrowly divided House, want to force deep spending cuts on Mr Biden and the Democratic-led Senate in exchange for an agreement to avoid default on the US$31.4 trillion (S$41.2 trillion) debt.

Some moderates want to tread more carefully and avoid any potential damage to the US economy, but even they contend their party will not support a debt agreement without negotiations on spending.

“I know we can’t ask for the moon,” said Representative Don Bacon, a moderate Republican whose Nebraska district Biden won by 6 percentage points in 2020.

“But the president also can’t refuse to negotiate. I mean, if he refuses to negotiate, you’re not going to get any Republican support for anything,” said Mr Bacon.

The federal government on Jan 19 came close to its US$31.4 trillion borrowing limit set by Congress, and the Treasury Department has warned that it may only be able to pay all the government’s bills through early June, at which point the world’s biggest economy could be at risk of failing to meet its obligations, including on its debt securities.

Brinkmanship could panic investors, potentially sending markets slumping and shaking the global economy. A downgrade of the United States’ debt could result – as occurred in protracted 2011 debt-ceiling battle that also led to years of forced domestic and military spending cuts.

Congress raised the debt limit three times during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency. But Republicans are now seizing the issue as leverage in their first major act since winning a narrow 222-212 House majority.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Mr Biden are expected to meet and discuss the debt ceiling among other issues. But no meeting has yet been scheduled.

Senate stands back

White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated on Wednesday that Mr Biden is open to hearing ideas on how to cut the debt, despite his opposition to debt ceiling negotiations.

“If folks have ideas on how to deal with the national debt and lower the debt, he’s happy to hear that,” Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

“When it comes to default, we see this as a separate matter.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who played an integral role in past debt talks, predicted that any solution would have to come from Mr McCarthy and Mr Biden, saying the Republican-controlled House was unlikely to accept solutions from the Democratic-led Senate.

“The point everybody is making is that the White House needs to negotiate with the speaker. They can’t just circumvent the House of Representatives,” said Republican Representative Mike Lawler, whose New York district Biden won by 10 points.

“There needs to be a serious understanding that we need to rein in spending,” Mr Lawler added.