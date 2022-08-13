Spaghetti sauce is under threat as water crisis in California slams tomatoes

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Tomatoes are getting squeezed.

California leads the world in the production of processing tomatoes - the variety that gets canned and used in commercial kitchens to make some of the most popular foods.

The problem is that the worst drought in 1,200 years is forcing farmers to grapple with a water crisis that is undermining the crop, threatening to further push up prices, from salsa to spaghetti sauce.

"We desperately need rain," Mr Mike Montna, head of the California Tomato Growers Association, said in an interview. "We are getting to a point where we don't have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand."

Lack of water is shrinking production in a region responsible for a quarter of the world's output, which is having an impact on prices of tomato-based products.

Gains in tomato sauce and ketchup are outpacing the rise in US food inflation, which is at its highest in 43 years, with drought and higher agricultural inputs to blame.

With California climate-change forecasts predicting hotter and drier conditions, the outlook for farmers is uncertain.

"It's real tough to grow a tomato crop right now," Mr Montna said. "On one side you have the drought impacting costs because you don't have enough water to grow all your acres, and then you have the farm inflation side of it, with fuel and fertiliser costs shooting up."

California restrictions limiting groundwater use and soaring costs for labour, fuel and fertiliser have caused headaches for producers such as Woolf Farming.

It costs the Fresno County-based grower and processor around US$4,800 (S$6,600) an acre to grow and harvest a tomato crop these days, compared with US$2,800 a decade ago, according to Mr Rick Blankenship, vice-president of farming operations.

Most of the increases have been in the last two years. This season's bounty costs more and delivers less.

"Yields are way off this year," Mr Blankenship said in an interview. "Coupled with drought, we've had high temperatures, and that in itself creates an issue where the tomatoes are so hot that they just don't size properly - so you have a lot of tomatoes on a plant, but they are smaller."

Getting higher value for crops from the field is usually an incentive for farmers, yet this season's negotiated rate of US$105 a tonne for the tomatoes - an all-time high - may not be enough to overcome the industry's challenges.

"You would think that it was a home run for growers, but in reality the input costs have gone up so much that the potential profit was all gobbled up," Mr Blankenship said.

The water woes have led to crop shifting as growers try to gauge what commodity will bring the biggest returns.