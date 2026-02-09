SpaceX to prioritise building self-growing city on Moon, Musk says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Billionaire Elon Musk previously said he aimed to send an uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of 2026.

CALIFORNIA - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Feb 8 that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a “self-growing city” on the moon, which he said could be achieved in less than 10 years.

“That said, SpaceX will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about five to seven years, but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilisation and the Moon is faster,” Mr Musk added in a post on social media platform X.

Mr Musk’s comments echo a Wall Street Journal report on Feb 6 stating that SpaceX has told investors it would prioritise going to the Moon first and attempt a trip to Mars at a later time, targeting March 2027 for an uncrewed lunar landing.

He said in 2025 that he aimed to send an uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of 2026.

The US faces intense competition this decade from China in its effort to return astronauts to the Moon, where no humans have gone since the final US Apollo mission in 1972.