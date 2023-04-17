SpaceX Starship, world’s biggest rocket, set for first test flight

BROWNSVILLE, United States – SpaceX is counting down to the first test flight on Monday of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and beyond.

The giant rocket is scheduled to blast off from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, at 8am Central Time on April 17 (9pm Singapore time).

Back-up dates for the launch have been scheduled for later in the week if Monday’s launch attempt is delayed – something SpaceX’s billionaire founder Elon Musk said is a distinct possibility.

“It’s a very risky flight,” Mr Musk said in a live event on Twitter Spaces on Sunday. “It’s the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket.

“There’s a million ways this rocket could fail,” he added. “We’re going to be very careful and if we see anything that gives us concern, we’ll postpone.”

Mr Musk said he wanted to “set expectations low” because “probably tomorrow will not be successful – if by successful one means reaching orbit”.

The United States space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has picked the Starship spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the Moon in late 2025 – a mission known as Artemis III – for the first time since the Apollo programme ended in 1972.

Starship consists of a 164-foot (50m) spacecraft designed to carry crew and cargo that sits atop a 230-foot first-stage Super Heavy booster rocket.

Collectively referred to as Starship, the spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket have never flown in combination together, although there have been several sub-orbital test flights of the spacecraft alone.

If all goes according to plan, the Super Heavy booster will separate from the spacecraft about three minutes after launch and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship, which has six engines of its own, will continue to an altitude of nearly 150 miles (241.4km), completing a near-circle of the Earth before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean about 90 minutes after launch.

“If it gets to orbit, that’s a massive success,” Mr Musk said.

“If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong then I think I would consider that to be a success,” he said. “Just don’t blow up the launchpad.

“The payload for this mission is information,” he said. “Information that allows us to improve the design of future Starship builds.”