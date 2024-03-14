SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight

BOCA CHICA, Texas – SpaceX’s Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on March 14, making it much farther than before with a cruise through low orbit before being destroyed during a return to Earth.

During a live webcast of the flight, SpaceX commentators said mission control lost communications with the spacecraft during its atmospheric re-entry. The vehicle was nearing a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean about an hour after launch.

A few minutes later, SpaceX confirmed that the spacecraft had been lost, presumably either burning up or coming apart during re-entry or crashing into the sea.

Still, completion of most of the intended hour-plus test flight trajectory of Starship marked a major milestone in the development of a spacecraft crucial to billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite launch business and Nasa’s moon programme.

Nasa chief Bill Nelson congratulated SpaceX on what he called “a successful test flight” in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

The two-stage rocket ship, consisting of the Starship cruise vessel mounted atop its towering Super Heavy rocket booster, blasted off from the company’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica on the Gulf Coast of Texas near Brownsville, on an uncrewed flight to space.

During its flight, Starship reached peak altitudes of 234km, the company said.

SpaceX engineers had hoped to improve on the Starship’s two past performances, which both ended in explosions minutes after launch, although the company had acknowledged in advance a high probability that its latest flight might similarly end with the spacecraft’s destruction before the planned mission profile was finished.

A live SpaceX webcast of the lift-off showed the rocket ship rising from the launch tower into the morning sky as the Super Heavy’s cluster of powerful Raptor engines thundered to life in a ball of flame and billowing clouds of exhaust and water vapour.

The launch came less than 24 hours after federal regulators granted SpaceX a launch licence for the test.