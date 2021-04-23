SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on Nasa mission to space station

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, launching at Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 22, 2021.
(From left) ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nasa astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Jaxa astronaut Akihiko Hoshide waiting inside the capsule for the launch.
  • Published
    49 min ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and billionaire Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station early on Friday (April 23), the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous space flight.

The company's Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, soared into the darkened pre-dawn sky atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket shortly before 6am Eastern time (1000 GMT) from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a blast-off aired live on Nasa TV.

The crew is due to arrive at the space station, which orbits some 400km above Earth, early on Saturday following a flight of nearly 24 hours.

The mission marks the second "operational" space station team to be launched by Nasa aboard a Dragon Crew capsule since the US resumed flying astronauts into space from American soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US space shuttle programme in 2011.

It is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit under Nasa's fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded and owned by Mr Musk, who is also chief executive of electric carmarker Tesla.

The first was an out-and-back test mission carrying just two astronauts into orbit last May, followed by SpaceX's first full-fledged four-member crew in November.

Friday's Crew 2 team consists of two Nasa astronauts - mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49, - along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer of the European Space Agency.

