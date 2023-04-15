SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday granted a long-awaited licence allowing Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time, clearing the way for a test flight crucial to the company’s goals in space.

“After a comprehensive licence evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements,” the FAA said in a statement on Friday, adding that the licence is valid for five years.

The launch, from SpaceX’s Starbase rocket facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, is slated for Monday, April 17, the company affirmed on Twitter.

Regulatory notices filed earlier on Friday indicate lift-off could occur anytime from 5.30am local time to 2pm local time. REUTERS