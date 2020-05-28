SpaceX crewed flight is 'go for launch', says Nasa chief

KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - SpaceX's historic first crewed launch was set to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday (May 27), Nasa announced at midday, but uncertainty remained over weather conditions just over four hours before takeoff.

"We are go for launch!" tweeted Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine.

"@SpaceX and @Nasa will continue monitoring liftoff and downrange weather as we step into the countdown. We are proceeding toward a 4:33 launch."

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will soon reach the launch pad, and the capsule hatch will close approximately two hours before the scheduled takeoff.

The mission could still be postponed, with the next launch window on Saturday.

