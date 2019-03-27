Southwest Airlines 737 Max 8 flight with no passengers lands safely after declaring engine-related emergency, says FAA

ORLANDO, Florida (REUTERS) - A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft without passengers and of the type that was grounded two weeks ago, landed safely on Tuesday (March 26) after declaring an emergency over an engine-related problem leaving Orlando International Airport in Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane was headed to Victorville, California for repositioning but returned safely to Orlando at about 2.50pm (2.50am on Wednesday, Singapore time).

The FAA grounded the 737 Max following two fatal crashes since October but has allowed airlines to conduct flights without passengers to move planes to other airports.

A Boeing spokesman said it the company was "aware of the incident and supporting our customer."

Southwest did not immediately comment.