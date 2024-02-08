Southern California faces final burst of heavy rain, renewing mudslide and flood threat

LOS ANGELES – A final burst of heavy rain from a deadly storm produced by an atmospheric river – a vast band of water vapour – doused California’s Central Coast on Feb 7 as it headed for Los Angeles. It brings a renewed threat of mudslides and floods to a region soaked for days by record downpours.

The storm’s last gasp in California came as the confirmed number of storm-related fatalities statewide rose to at least six, according to the governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (OES).

Up to 2.5cm of rain was forecast for the Los Angeles area from the impending late-evening episode, on top of 15cm to 33cm that fell during a four-day stretch ending at midday on Feb 7 as the storm’s centre moved through Arizona, the National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States said.

Flood-watch advisories and warnings remain posted for much of Southern California, with forecasters saying it would take little additional rain to unleash a dangerous new round of debris flows and collapsing hillsides.

“On any other day, it would be no big deal, but because the ground is so wet, we’re concerned,” Mr Ryan Kittell, an NWS forecaster in Los Angeles, said of the last bit of precipitation expected late on Feb 7.

As of Feb 6 evening, Los Angeles municipal officials said storm crews had responded to reports of 475 mudslides and nearly 400 toppled trees within the nation’s second-most-populous city.

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at least three dozen buildings required inspection due to mudslide damage and hillside slope failures, with seven structures deemed unsafe for occupancy.

The onslaught of rain, coupled with heavy snow in mountain areas, will go down as one of the wettest storms to hit Southern California in more than 150 years, according to meteorologists.

Rainfall in downtown Los Angeles from Feb 4 to Feb 6 measured more than 21.6cm, the second-highest consecutive three-day total since records there began in 1877, according to the NWS.

The previous record was 23.3cm in the winter of 1938. The latest three-day sum represents 60 per cent of downtown LA’s yearly average rainfall, 36.2cm.

Rainfall across the region varied markedly. The rain gauge at the University of California, Los Angeles, located in the hills of Bel Air, recorded more than 30cm over three days.

Storm damage, road closures, traffic collisions, and evacuations across Southern California extended far beyond the Los Angeles city limits, encompassing a sprawling seven-county area of some 21 million residents.

Some 68,000 homes and businesses in California remained without electricity as of Feb 7, according to online utility tracking service Poweroutage.us.