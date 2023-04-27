South Korea, US to share nuclear planning to deter North Korean threat

WASHINGTON - The US on Wednesday pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

The announcement, which included a renewed pledge by Seoul not to pursue a nuclear weapons programme of its own, came as US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol held White House talks on Wednesday on issues including North Korea, chips and trade and the war in Ukraine.

At a joint news conference, Mr Yoon announced that he and Mr Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea’s defences in response to the threat posed by North Korea.

“Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States nuclear weapons,” Mr Yoon said.

Mr Biden again reiterated the US offer to North Korea to hold diplomatic negotiations over its nuclear and missile programmes, an offer that has been ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

After the talks and news conference, the two leaders were to attend a glittering state dinner catered by a US chef whose mother emigrated from Korea.

Mr Biden and Mr Yoon were using the first formal state visit by a South Korean leader in more than a decade to send a warning to Pyongyang.

North Korea’s rapidly advancing weapons programmes - including ballistic missiles that can reach US cities - has raised questions about whether the US would really use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea under what it calls “extended deterrence.”

Opinion polls in South Korea show a majority of the public wants Seoul to acquire its own nuclear bombs, a step Washington opposes.