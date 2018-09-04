Some Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram users face temporary outage

Most affected users of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the issue was not specific to a particular region.
Published
12 min ago

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Facebook on Monday (Sept 3) said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app WhatsApp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience," Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

Topics: 

