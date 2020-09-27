New York state seeing some 1,000 Covid-19 cases daily, a first since June

NEW YORK (AFP) - New York state, the one-time epicentre of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the United States, has seen case numbers rise to more than 1,000 a day, local officials said on Saturday (Sept 26).

These high figures have not been seen since June 5, according to statistics released by the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Of the 99,953 tests reported yesterday (Friday), 1,005 were positive," Mr Cuomo tweeted.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practise the basic behaviours that drive our ability to fight Covid-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," he added in a statement.

"We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families."

Overall, the health situation in New York state has nevertheless improved since the height of the virus crisis in the spring.

Restaurants in New York city, which are currently serving customers outdoors, will be allowed to welcome diners indoors starting from Wednesday at 25 per cent capacity.

Overall, the United States last Friday registered seven million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The disease has also killed nearly 205,000 people in the country, according figures from Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a real-time tally of the toll.