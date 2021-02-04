Social network Parler terminates CEO John Matze

Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Amazon's cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple and Google.
Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Amazon's cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple and Google.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    20 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Parler, a social media platform favoured by US conservatives, has dismissed CEO John Matze, according to Matze on Wednesday (Feb 3), as the site has largely gone offline after the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Matze confirmed the move in a text message to Reuters.

"On Jan 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision," Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staff, originally reported by Fox News.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Seattle-based Amazon's cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple and Google following the Jan 6 siege of the US Capitol.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, has styled itself as a "free speech-driven" space. The app has largely attracted US conservatives who disagree with rules around content on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 