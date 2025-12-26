More than 560 flights across US grounded as snowstorm blankets New York City

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New York City may get up to 23cm of snow between 4pm on Dec 26 (5am on Dec 27, Singapore time) and 1pm on Dec 27, local time, said the authorities.

NEW YORK – Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at New York’s major airports as a significant winter storm descends on the city and neighbouring regions.

New York City is in line to get 13cm to 23cm of snow between 4pm on Dec 26 (5am on Dec 27, Singapore time) and 1pm on Dec 27, local time, according to the US National Weather Service.

Some 566 flights across the United States had been cancelled as at 6am on Dec 26, according to the FlightAware website. Of those, at least 389 were flying into or out of New York City’s three major airports – LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark. Detroit and Boston airports also saw cancellations and delays.

New York City issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm as cold temperatures limit snowmelt, increasing the risk of slippery and hazardous road conditions.

The winter watch extends into Philadelphia with the storm expected to move offshore into the mid-Atlantic early on Dec 27, the service said. Wintry precipitation will give way to freezing rain as the storm moves south.

A potentially stronger cold front will move across the north-east, including the Washington area, toward the end of the weekend, which could lead to blustery conditions during the last few days of 2025.

Parts of western Pennsylvania may be hit by an ice storm, which could cause power outages and make travel hazardous, the US National Weather Service said.

Further north, Toronto has a snowfall warning in effect, with 5cm to 10cm of snow and winds gusting to 50kmh expected, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. BLOOMBERG