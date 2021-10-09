Snow leopard dies at US zoo after exhibiting signs of Covid-19

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - A snow leopard died after displaying symptoms similar to Covid-19 at a US zoo housing a confirmed case of the virus, officials announced on Friday (Oct 8).

Baya, aged two and a half years, exhibited signs of a cough followed by "inappetence and lethargy" and died on Thursday, according to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A necropsy is planned.

One of the zoo's Amur tigers tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 this week, the zoo said.

Other big cats have exhibited symptoms.