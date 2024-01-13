Snow derails Iowa caucus campaigning ahead of possible bomb cyclone

DES MOINES - A powerful storm that could strengthen into a so-called bomb cyclone pummelled north and central parts of the United States on Jan 12, with heavy snow derailing campaigning for the important Iowa caucus.

Several inches of snow were set to accumulate in the midwest US state, where Republican presidential candidates are seeking support in Jan 15’s caucus vote – the first of the 2024 White House race.

“Travel may become impossible in rural areas by this afternoon. Hazardous travel to continue through Saturday across much of central Iowa,” the National Weather Service warned on Jan 12.

“Dangerous cold temperatures will accompany this storm, adding an extra layer of risk to travel.”

White House hopeful Ron DeSantis and his rival Nikki Haley both postponed multiple campaign events on Jan 12, according to their schedules.