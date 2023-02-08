'Smooch of the Union': US first lady Jill Biden steals show with wayward kiss

US first lady Jill Biden arrives in the House Chamber with Doug Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Did they, or didn’t they?

For a surreal moment – just as US President Joe Biden prepared to deliver his State of the Union speech – his wife Jill Biden stole the show by appearing to plant a kiss smack on the lips of the vice-president’s husband.

It happened in a heartbeat: after sweeping into Congress to cheers, the first lady made her way over to the second gentleman, Mr Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.

Then, in a moment destined to go viral, they leaned in for a friendly embrace – but at least one of them appears to have miscalculated and the result was a kiss either on, or very, very close, to the lips.

“Smooch of the Union,” teased the New York Post tabloid – zooming in on photos of what it declared without a doubt to have been a kiss on the mouth.

Other close-ups of the embrace seemed to show Mrs Biden’s kiss landing just to one side of Vice-President Kamala Harris’ husband’s mouth.

But Fox News – a frequent critic of Mr Biden’s administration – pounced on the apparent slip-up without the shadow of a doubt.

And former president Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway shared a picture of the smooch with similar delight, quipping: “Wow, Covid really is over.” AFP

