Smoke, fire, floods: US faces triple extreme summer weather threats

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People visiting the Edge observation deck to view the New York City skyline and One World Trade Centre, as wildfire smoke impacts air quality in New York City on July 17.

WASHINGTON - Wildfire smoke blanketed the eastern US from the Great Lakes to Washington, DC on July 17, floodwaters tore through Texas’ Hill Country for a third day, and new fires erupted in the Pacific Northwest overnight, with 68 large blazes now burning in 15 states.

Millions of Americans faced hazardous conditions and orders to stay indoors, as the country's summer weather extremes converged on three fronts at once: a smoke-choked East, rising water in the South, and fast-spreading flames in the West.

Firefighters are now battling 68 large fires nationwide. That's up by nearly two dozen from a day earlier, after 17 new blazes broke out in the Pacific Northwest following a run of lightning strikes that made it the most active fire region in the country, according to a summary from the National Interagency Fire Centre (NIFC).

More than 17,400 personnel, 140 helicopters and four military C-130 air tanker crews are now deployed across the US to battle wildfires, with record-low snowpack in the Mountain West and drought pushing fuel conditions to the type of dry and fire-prone levels normally not seen until mid-August, according to the NIFC.

Nearly 3.72 million acres (1.51 million hectares) have burned nationwide so far this year, outpacing 2025’s mid-July tally by over one million acres (400,000 hectares).

Jesse Berman, a professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health whose research focuses on how extreme weather affects health, said simultaneous disasters like those playing out now can make them more dangerous.

“These are compound events, and that can sometimes make the impacts of them far worse than what we would experience with any one of these events individually,” Berman said.

University of Pennsylvania climatologist Michael Mann said the extreme weather events were linked by a wave pattern in the jet stream that may be a phenomenon known as “resonance”, which occurs when large waves in the jet stream become amplified and trapped, causing extreme weather to persist over a region for longer periods, creating more chaos on the ground.

Mann said his research shows that human-driven climate change has led to a tripling of these stalled jet stream events since the 1950s.

Hazy skies

The smoke from wildfires in Canada has turned skylines from Minneapolis to Washington orange-brown and pushed dangerous air quality onto tens of millions of people across the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Chicago’s air quality was second-worst in the world on July 17, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. The conditions prompted local officials to close parks and beaches along Lake Michigan for the immediate future, cancelling or moving parks department activities indoors.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketing Chicago, Illinois, on July 17. PHOTO: AFP

The closures limited options for residents without air conditioning, which according to the Civic Data Atlas comes to about 4 per cent of citywide households. Temperatures in the city were expected to reach above 32 deg C with heat index values up to 36 deg C, the National Weather Service said, activating the city’s community service cooling centres.

Detroit, Minneapolis and Toronto ranked among the most polluted cities on Earth earlier in the week.

A heat dome parked over the Carolinas has set up northwesterly winds funneling smoke from Minnesota and Canada into the country’s most populous corridor. Rain forecast for the weekend could finally begin clearing the air.

Texas gets soaked

There was no such relief yet in Texas, where the Hill Country endured a third consecutive day of catastrophic flash flooding, where more than 60cm of rain have fallen in some areas since July 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Two people are confirmed to have died in the state in this week’s floods: a 65-year-old man swept away in his RV near the town of Comfort, and a 74-year-old man who drove into floodwaters in Uvalde County, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

A person assessing flood damage near the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 17, in Kerrville, Texas. PHOTO: AFP

Rescuers have pulled hundreds of people from rising water so far this week.

The NWS forecasts rains to begin easing in Texas on July 17, with hot and dry weather expected in the coming week.

The Texas flooding comes two weeks after the anniversary of last July’s flood on the Guadalupe River, which killed at least 135 people in the towns that are once again flooding. REUTERS