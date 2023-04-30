Small reactor startups vie to push US into new nuclear era

HOUSTON - Several American startups are working on building a new generation of small reactors that could push nuclear energy into a new phase, with support from the US government.

During a recent hearing before the House Appropriations Committee, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm restated the “importance of nuclear energy” for the current administration regarding America’s power supply.

But despite the Biden administration’s stated support for nuclear power, there are no new projects underway for any traditional nuclear reactors.

In fact, today’s 93 remaining legacy reactors – which provide around 18 per cent of the country’s electricity – are ageing fast; six reactors have already been decomissioned since 2017.

The future of the industry will likely rely on small modular reactors – or SMRs – similar to the ones currently powering submarines.

SMRs have been promoted as a cheaper option than legacy reactors, with shortened construction time and less fuel needed to power them, which translates into less nuclear waste.

“I’ve spoken to many utility CEOs and many of them simply stated that they plan to build SMRs and not large reactors,” says William Freebairn, Senior Managing Editor at S&P Global.

Many SMRs will replace coal plants in remote locations where “the ability to place a really large unit is very limited,” he added.

Although SMR technology has been under development for decades, momentum is picking up due in no small part to the push from the government, and the recent adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will provide tax credits of up to 30 per cent of investments.

Several US companies are currently working on their own SMR or AMR (Advanced Modular Reactor) designs.

But only one, from Portland’s NuScale, has been fully certified by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Approval was only granted in January this year, six years after the company filed its application.

“Other countries around the world that are interested in this technology really watch what’s happening in the United States very carefully, and they kind of follow suit in terms of what’s been approved by the NRC,” said Bahram Nassersharif, Nuclear Engineering Program Director at the University of Rhode Island.

“That’s kind of the stamp of approval that they accept,” he said.

NuScale initially expected its pilot six-module plant to be fully operational by 2026 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, but delays have already pushed the deadline to 2030.