Skygazers watch 'Ring of Fire' eclipse over Western Hemisphere

ALBUQUERQUE, United States - Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse.

A crowd of people wearing protective eyewear gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of many across the western United States to watch as the Moon passed between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet.

Since it is so distant, it does not cover the Sun completely, creating a “ring of fire” effect that brought cheers from the crowd in Albuquerque.

In the course of just a few hours the most striking “path of the annularity” was crossing a handful of major cities, including Eugene, Oregon and San Antonio, Texas, with partial eclipse phases lasting an hour or two before and after.

At any given location, it will be visible from between 30 seconds and five minutes – but people are urged to take safety precautions and use solar viewing glasses, and never regular sunglasses, to preserve their vision.

“Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer – the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury,” Nasa says.

The eclipse was crossing into Mexico and Central America, then into South America through Colombia and northern Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sounding rockets

The event also serves as a dress rehearsal before a total eclipse set for April 2024.

Both eclipses are going to be “absolutely breathtaking for science,” said Dr Madhulika Guhathakurta, a heliophysics programme scientist.