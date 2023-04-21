Six-year-old girl in North Carolina shot in the cheek after her basketball rolls into man’s yard

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina after a six-year-old girl and her father were allegedly shot by their neighbour after their basketball rolled into his yard.

Police in Gaston County said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that there were two other victims involved – a woman who was grazed by a bullet and a man who was shot at but not injured.

The suspect, 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, faces four counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Police have also charged him with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect was previously known to police for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a sledgehammer in December 2022.

The girl, Kinsley White, has since spoken out about the shooting to local media WSOC-TV. She said a bullet had gone in her cheek and is worried about her father, who suffered more serious injuries.

Kindsley said: “We don’t even know the man. Why did he shoot my daddy and me? Why did he shoot a kid’s dad?”

Her father, Mr William White, remains in hospital and is being treated for a punctured lung and liver problems after he was shot in the back.

The girl’s mother, Ms Ashley Hilderbrand, told WSOC-TV that she was outside too and she heard Singletary make a threat.

“He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ she said.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said in a statement on Wednesday that “this sort of violence will not stand”, adding that the department has partnered with the United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force to aid the search.