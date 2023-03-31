Six US troops suffer traumatic brain injuries in Syria

WASHINGTON - Six US troops in Syria suffered traumatic brain injuries during two attacks last week by Iran-backed militants, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding they were diagnosed during routine screenings in recent days.

The disclosure further raises the human toll among American forces from strikes and counter-strikes in Syria last week to a total of 12 US troops wounded.

The attacks also killed an American contractor and injured another.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said four service members suffered traumatic brain injuries at the US base near the Syrian city of Hasaka during a drone attack on March 23.

Two others suffered injuries at mission support site Green Village during an attack on March 24.

“All personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury. So these additional injuries were identified during post-attack medical screenings,” Brigadier-General Ryder told a news briefing.

The Pentagon also estimated eight militants were killed during retaliatory US air strikes against two Iran-linked facilities in Syria.

Brig-Gen Ryder said the militants killed were not believed to be Iranian but were associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

That toll is lower than the one reported by a Syrian war monitoring group, which estimated that the air strikes and exchanges of fire killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters who were aligned with the government.