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Six Flags shuts California roller coaster at centre of lawsuits

LOS ANGELES – Six Flags Entertainment is permanently retiring the X2 roller coaster, which has been the subject of lawsuits alleging that the ride caused brain injuries.

“While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” Brian Oerding, the president of the company’s Magic Mountain Park in Valencia, California, said in a statement.

“Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously.”

The X2 ride opened in 2008 and featured 360-degree rotating seats that flipped riders forward and backward at speeds approaching 76 miles per hour (122kmh).

More than 16 million people have ridden it, according to the company.

More than 100 people have claimed injury, according to the lawsuits.

Six Flags shares were down 4.3% as of 1.45pm in New York (1.45am, Singapore time) on Sept 29 .