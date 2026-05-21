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Sinkhole shuts down runway at New York’s LaGuardia airport

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FILE PHOTO: The Manhattan skyline is seen behind the American Airlines hangar at the LaGuardia Airport in New York City, U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

Officials said travellers at New York's LaGuardia airport should expect delays and cancellations, after a sinkhole caused the closure of a runway.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • A sinkhole on May 20 forced the closure of a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, discovered during a daily inspection.
  • This closure, combined with forecast thunderstorms, led to 200 flight cancellations and 190 delays.
  • The Port Authority warned travellers of disruptions, and the FAA slowed flights into LaGuardia due to the incident.

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NEW YORK - A sinkhole on May 20 forced the closure of one of the runways at New York’s LaGuardia airport, prompting cancellations and delays and ongoing emergency repairs.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages New York City area airports, said at 11am that officials were conducting a daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole.

The authority warned “travellers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was slowing flights into LaGuardia Airport, due to weather and the sinkhole.

About 200 flights, or 17 per cent of departing and arriving flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and 190 delayed, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site.

Delta Air Lines is the largest carrier at LaGuardia, accounting for about 40 per cent of flights. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.