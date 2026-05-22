Sinkhole expected to keep New York LaGuardia airport runway shut until May 23

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A sinkhole near a runway at New York’s LaGuardia airport has caused flight delays.

Summarise

NEW YORK - The closure of one of the runways at New York’s LaGuardia airport, which was caused by a sinkhole on May 20 , is expected to continue until the early hours of May 23 , snarling flights for the busy Memorial Day travel period, the airport authority said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages New York City area airports, said inspections using ground-penetrating radar on May 21 identified potential areas of concern on the runway that were repaired, and engineering crews are conducting additional inspections on May 22 .

Crews expect to complete surveys and any repairs by 6am on May 23 .

About 150 flights, or 13 per cent, have been delayed as at 9am on May 22 . Hundreds of flights have been delayed or cancelled since May 20 .

The Transportation Security Administration expects around 18 million air passengers over the Memorial Day holiday travel period, which typically marks the beginning of the busy summer travel season. Reuters