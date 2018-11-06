Singaporean student in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in New York

A 20-year-old Singaporean studying in the United States is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident occurred in Buffalo, New York on Thursday (Nov 1).

Ms Renuka Ramanadhan is an undergraduate student with University at Buffalo (UB). The university confirmed her identity with The Straits Times.

A release by UB said that the crash happened just before 10pm (New York time) on Thursday on Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on the university's north campus.

Ms Renuka was taken to the Erie County Medical Centre and the local police are investigating the crash.

The university said that it is in close contact with her family and friends, and is providing assistance, including making arrangements for her family's stay in Buffalo.

"The entire UB community remains hopeful that she will make a full recovery from her injuries," the university said.

The release added that the hit-and-run driver's vehicle is a 2003 to 2008 model dark coloured four-door Honda Accord and that it possibly has damage to the front right hood, bumper, fender and head lamp.

It appealed for anyone with information to contact the local police.

ST has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.