WASHINGTON • Dickson Yeo, the Singaporean who pleaded guilty to spying for China in the United States, was sentenced to 14 months in jail in a US court yesterday.

Yeo, 39, has been in a Washington jail since he was arrested last November, and his 11 months in jail will be credited towards his sentence, said Judge Tanya Chutkan.

It is unclear when he will be deported from the US.

At his sentencing hearing, Yeo said he took full responsibility for his actions and apologised for causing harm to America, but added that he was still "sympathetic to the Chinese cause".

Judge Chutkan said the nature of Yeo's offence was serious, but that she also took into account his remorse and cooperation with the American authorities in sentencing.

From 2015 to last year, Yeo used social media to target American military and government employees who had access to sensitive information, and persuaded them to write reports for cash.

Unbeknownst to them, Yeo would pass the reports to his handlers in the Chinese intelligence services.

