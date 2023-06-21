Singapore, US to set up dialogue on critical technologies

WASHINGTON – Singapore and the United States are working on setting up a bilateral dialogue on critical and emerging technologies, said both countries on Tuesday.
The dialogue is one way in which Singapore and Washington are exploring new areas of cooperation beyond their traditional economic and security links, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who met National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.
“Our relations are in an excellent state, grounded in the key role that America has played in our economy… and on the defence side, that is another very close relationship,” said Dr Balakrishnan at the end of his week-long visit to the US.
“Beyond these traditional pillars, we have also explored new areas,” he said in an interview with the Singapore media, citing climate change, cyber security and space cooperation as examples.
While neither country elaborated on which technologies will feature in their talks, the White House defines them as advanced technologies that are potentially significant to US national security, such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and space innovation.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Sullivan had expressed the shared belief in the importance of an open, interoperable and secure technology ecosystem, based on respect for a rules-based international order.
They underscored their shared commitment towards strengthening an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral order, and deepening the US’ economic engagement of South-east Asia, it added.
The White House added that they had discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including regional cyber-security challenges.
Dr Balakrishnan also met congressional leaders and several other top US officials, including Trade Representative Katherine Tai and the White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell.
The minister and Dr Campbell agreed to work together to boost America’s engagement of the South-east Asian region, including deepening cooperation between the US and Asean, said MFA.
Dr Balakrishnan said America has thus far shown a remarkable consistency of engaging with Singapore on a bipartisan basis, in response to whether he thought US commitment to the region would endure if America elects a new president in 2024.
“My own take on it is that this bipartisan consistency and willingness to engage Singapore… continues,” he said.
“This is a rambunctious democracy, a noisy democracy, but that does not mean you cannot get work done, business done, agreements and contracts settled, and explore significant, strategic opportunities that arise.”
Dr Balakrishnan visited the United Nations’ New York headquarters on Monday to attend the formal adoption of a landmark treaty to conserve and sustainably use marine life in the high seas.
He said the agreement’s unanimous adoption was especially heartening, given the ongoing Ukraine war and backlash against globalisation, adding that it was a victory for multilateralism.
“Sometimes, you think international law is in retreat, and even the role of the UN is questioned. But in times like this, the UN was able to arrive at a new legally binding international treaty, which was adopted unanimously,” he said.
The deal was also made possible through the work of Singapore’s oceans ambassador Rena Lee, who presided over years of formal negotiations, he said.
At least 60 nations must ratify the treaty for it to go into force.
“Each of the member states of the UN will have to make this pitch and explain to our people why this treaty is important and why it is worth ratifying,” he added.
Dr Balakrishnan was also asked about Singapore’s presidential hopeful George Goh, an entrepreneur who had served as the Republic’s non-resident ambassador to Morocco since 2017 and recently resigned to ensure his independence as a candidate.
The minister said that the non-resident ambassador scheme helps MFA expand and enrich its talent pool, since ambassadors must be Singapore citizens and the ministry is not a large one.
“Because of that, we cannot generate enough people to take up ambassadorial positions in all the countries that matter to us,” he said.
“Having a corps of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector also enriches the dialogue and the access to talent and ideas for MFA.”
He added: “As far as George is concerned, I will say he has done good work in representing us in Morocco. I do not think I should comment on his candidacy for the presidency.”