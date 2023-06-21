Singapore, US to set up dialogue on critical technologies

WASHINGTON – Singapore and the United States are working on setting up a bilateral dialogue on critical and emerging technologies, said both countries on Tuesday.

The dialogue is one way in which Singapore and Washington are exploring new areas of cooperation beyond their traditional economic and security links, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who met National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.

“Our relations are in an excellent state, grounded in the key role that America has played in our economy… and on the defence side, that is another very close relationship,” said Dr Balakrishnan at the end of his week-long visit to the US.

“Beyond these traditional pillars, we have also explored new areas,” he said in an interview with the Singapore media, citing climate change, cyber security and space cooperation as examples.

While neither country elaborated on which technologies will feature in their talks, the White House defines them as advanced technologies that are potentially significant to US national security, such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and space innovation.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Sullivan had expressed the shared belief in the importance of an open, interoperable and secure technology ecosystem, based on respect for a rules-based international order.

They underscored their shared commitment towards strengthening an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral order, and deepening the US’ economic engagement of South-east Asia, it added.

The White House added that they had discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including regional cyber-security challenges.

Dr Balakrishnan also met congressional leaders and several other top US officials, including Trade Representative Katherine Tai and the White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell.

The minister and Dr Campbell agreed to work together to boost America’s engagement of the South-east Asian region, including deepening cooperation between the US and Asean, said MFA.

Dr Balakrishnan said America has thus far shown a remarkable consistency of engaging with Singapore on a bipartisan basis, in response to whether he thought US commitment to the region would endure if America elects a new president in 2024.

“My own take on it is that this bipartisan consistency and willingness to engage Singapore… continues,” he said.

“This is a rambunctious democracy, a noisy democracy, but that does not mean you cannot get work done, business done, agreements and contracts settled, and explore significant, strategic opportunities that arise.”