Singapore, US reaffirm defence ties and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday (March 28) reaffirmed the defence ties between their countries and the importance of America's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders also discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine, with PM Lee explaining why Singapore took the strong stance it did and Mr Austin expressing appreciation for Singapore’s position.

PM Lee, who is on a working visit to the US until April 2, called on Mr Austin at the Pentagon, the US Department of Defence's headquarters just outside Washington DC.

There, PM Lee was welcomed by a US military honour cordon, with flag-bearers carrying both the Singapore and the US national flags, and personally greeted upon arrival by Mr Austin.

Singapore and the US have excellent and long-standing bilateral defence ties, said PM Lee, calling them key elements for the strong partnership between Singapore and the United States.

“We share the belief that the US presence in the Asia Pacific is critical to the region’s continued peace, stability and prosperity, and Singapore continues to support the US military presence in Asia,” said PM Lee.

Mr Austin, who visited Singapore in July last year on an introductory trip to the region, said Singapore remains one of America’s most valued defence partners.

Mr Austin also called Singapore’s support for US forces “an anchor of America's presence in the Indo-Pacific”, adding: “Our military cooperation has long helped to ensure security in the region.”

The leaders also discussed international and regional developments, including Russia’s attack against Ukraine, as the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II enters its second month.

Singapore has imposed financial and trade sanctions on Moscow and banned certain goods including electronics and computers from being exported to Russia, taking a position stronger than most of its neighbours’ in the region.

Said PM Lee: “When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, Singapore took a strong stand on principles, because for us, the principle that sovereignty, territorial integrity and national borders should not be violated in contravention of the UN Charter, is fundamental and existential.”

Mr Austin said the US deeply appreciates Singapore's strong statements and actions opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

