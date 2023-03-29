Singapore to host ‘Olympic-style’ international robotics competition this year

WASHINGTON ⁠– Singapore will host the seventh edition of an international robotics challenge for youth this October, the first time the annual competition will be held in Asia.

Around 190 countries will send a team each to Singapore to compete in the “Olympics-style” contest organised by the United States-based non-profit group First Global, which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education.

First Global founder Dean Kamen, the inventor of the self-balancing Segway scooter, said Singapore’s focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with the theme of the competition this year – clean energy.

“They (Singapore) exemplify the importance of increased investments in renewable energy technologies to improve the health of our planet and ensure a cleaner and more equitable energy future,” said Mr Kamen in a statement on Wednesday.

Singapore’s ambassador to the US, Mr Ashok Mirpuri, said the contest’s themes of education, technology, and innovation resonate with Singapore, a small country with no resources.

“All those lights… in Singapore have to be fuelled by something. We have no energy resources of our own. We have to import our energy,” said Mr Mirpuri on Tuesday at a reception where Singapore’s host status this year was announced.

The competition’s focus on clean energy is also timely given Singapore’s launch of its national hydrogen strategy in October 2022, said the ambassador.

Singapore seeks to generate up to half of its energy needs from low-carbon hydrogen by 2050.

Said Mr Mirpuri: “Singapore is also the test bed for so many things. And as many of these students come to Singapore, I hope that they will one day maybe live and work in Singapore, testing new ideas, new innovations, and new technologies that are not just for Singapore but are for the world.”

Singapore has been represented by a team from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in every First Global Challenge since 2017. Medals are awarded to the winners.

Previous editions of the annual competition were held in Dubai, Geneva, Mexico City and Washington DC, as well as virtually during the height of the pandemic.

First Global’s Mr Kamen said the challenge aims to nurture cross-cultural cooperation among youth from around the world.

“Politics divides the world, but science and technology can unite and give the kids the tools to solve their common problem,” he said at Tuesday’s event.