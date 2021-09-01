Since 2002 Bali blasts

2002

Oct 12: Two bombs explode in the Kuta tourist strip on the Indonesian island of Bali, resulting in 202 deaths.

Oct 19: Police arrest Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir in connection with a spate of church bombings across Indonesia in 2000. Bashir is suspected to helm South-east Asia's terrorist group Jemaah Islamiah (JI), which is said to have links with Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda network.

Nov 7: Indonesian police arrest their first suspect - a mechanic called Amrozi bin Nurhasyim. More suspects are taken in subsequently.

2003

Jan 28: Police formally blame JI for the Bali bombings.

April 23: Bashir goes on trial, charged with plotting to overthrow the Jakarta government and over his involvement in a number of church bombings and an aborted bomb attack in Singapore. He is convicted in September of subversion, a charge that is later overturned on appeal.

Aug 7: Amrozi is found guilty and sentenced to death.

Aug 14: Encep Nurjaman, known also as Hambali and Riduan Isamuddin, is captured in Thailand. He is allegedly involved in a string of attacks in the region, including those in Bali, as well as being a leading member of JI.

The US State Department says Hambali is thought to be involved in a JI plot to bomb 11 US commercial airliners in Asia.

Along with associates Mohammed Nazir Lep - or Lillie - and Mohammed Farik Amin, also known as Zubair, Hambali is taken into US custody.

2004

Oct 15: Bashir is charged with being the spiritual leader of JI and over his involvement in the bombing of the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003. He is charged over the Bali bombings under ordinary criminal legislation.

2005

March 3: Bashir is found guilty of conspiracy over the Bali bombings, but is cleared of more serious charges over the bomb attack on the Marriott. His conviction for conspiracy is overturned a year later.

2010

Aug 10: Bashir is arrested for incitement to commit terrorism and raising funds for a training camp in Aceh, for which he is sentenced to jail before his release in January this year.

2021

Aug 30: Arraignment begins for Hambali, Lillie and Zubair over charges that include conspiracy, murder and terrorism.