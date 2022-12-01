Silicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter

SILICON VALLEY - Silicon Valley leaders welcomed Elon Musk’s management of Twitter, with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings going so far as to call the billionaire “the bravest, most creative person on the planet”.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he is keen to see how Elon Musk’s management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it is good for platforms to take different approaches.

“You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he’s doing it, but I do think it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out,” said Mr Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.

“I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work,” he said.

Mr Hastings said Mr Musk has a different management style than his own but added: “I’m 100 per cent convinced he’s trying to help the world with all of his endeavours.”

The Netflix co-founder said Mr Musk believes in free speech and its role in democracy.

“It’s not how I would do it, but I’m deeply respectful,” said Mr Hastings. “I’m amazed that people are so nitpicky.” REUTERS