Showdowns and spycraft on Trump-Xi summit sidelines

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US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One before his departure from Beijing on May 15.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - While Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were hailing their friendship for the cameras, it was less amicable for the rival Chinese and US security services.

From a standoff over a US Secret Service agent’s weapon to a US staffer trampled during a melee, tensions bubbled to the surface throughout Mr Trump’s visit to Beijing.

The mutual distrust was underscored when US officials made staffers and media, including an AFP reporter, boarding Air Force One hand over all badges and pins given to them by the Chinese side.

Along with “burner” phones from the US delegation, the confiscated items were tossed in a trash can at the bottom of the stairs of the presidential jet.

For all Mr Xi’s warm words about being “partners not rivals,” this was always a summit between two superpowers with a long history of suspicion.

As they vie for supremacy without tipping over into conflict, both sides are taking their espionage and counterintelligence efforts to new heights.

The result in Beijing verged at times towards collective paranoia.

US officials and journalists travelling to China to cover the summit were advised to use phones and laptops that could be wiped or disposed of back home to preserve cybersecurity.

The frictions also played out on the ground in Beijing as US and Chinese officials appeared to be having their own shadow superpower battle.

‘Don’t run over anybody’

Two incidents made headlines, including when Chinese officials blocked US officials and journalists in a room during Mr Trump and Mr Xi’s visit to the Temple of Heaven.

“We’re in the motorcade with the president. Do you not understand that?” said one journalist, in scenes witnessed by an AFP reporter.

A Chinese official replied: “The security of our side does not allow you.”

Voices were raised and the US group ended up pushing past the Chinese team to get to their vans in Mr Trump’s motorcade before it left.

“US press, we are going,” a US official said. “Be gentle but we are going. Don’t run over anybody, do not do what they did to us.”

That appeared to refer to an earlier incident at the Great Hall of the People, in which a US staffer fell and had her ankle trodden on as officials from both sides tried to corral journalists rushing to film the start of the Trump-Xi talks.

Earlier at the temple, US and Chinese officials had clashed over whether a US Secret Service agent should be allowed to bring his weapon into the complex.

For nearly half an hour under the sun on Beijing’s hottest day of the year, they had increasingly intense discussions as unyielding Chinese officials insisted the agent could not pass.

At almost every turn, there appeared to be diplomatic arm-wrestling between US and Chinese over timings, positions and alleged last-minute schedule changes.

US and Chinese officials like to talk about the principle of “reciprocity” in their relationship, particularly when it comes to confidence building measures.

But it can cut both ways – and Mr Xi is now due to visit the White House in September.

At one point in the Temple of Heaven standoff, an official could be heard talking about what would happen on that trip.

Both sides are known for ensuring that when limitations are placed on numbers for officials or journalists, tit-for-tat measures are taken when the other country makes a return visit.

One senior US official in the administration of former president Joe Biden was even reportedly denied breakfast after their counterpart did not get their morning meal.

With Mr Trump and Mr Xi eyeing three more meetings in 2026, it could be a long year for their staff. AFP