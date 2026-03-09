Straitstimes.com header logo

Shots fired at Rihanna’s house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on March 8, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported on March 8.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21pm local time on March 8 (4.21am Singapore time on March 9) and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The newspaper cited police radio traffic that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate. REUTERS

