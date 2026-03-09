Shots fired at Rihanna’s house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say
A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on March 8, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported on March 8.
The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21pm local time on March 8 (4.21am Singapore time on March 9) and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.
Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source.
The newspaper cited police radio traffic that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate. REUTERS