Shots fired at Rihanna’s house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source.

A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on March 8 , and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported on March 8 .

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21pm local time on March 8 ( 4.21am Singapore time on March 9 ) and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The newspaper cited police radio traffic that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate. REUTERS