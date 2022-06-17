Shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

NEW YORK • The man accused of a fatal shooting on a New York City subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of illegal gun possession.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on May 27 over the unprovoked May 22 shooting of Mr Daniel Enriquez, 48, on the Q train as he was heading to Sunday brunch. The indictment remained sealed until Abdullah's arraignment on Wednesday.

Mr Enriquez, a Goldman Sachs employee, was killed as the train headed to Manhattan from Brooklyn. The gunman fired a single shot, hitting Mr Enriquez in the chest, according to police.

When the train arrived at Manhattan's Canal Street stop, Abdullah fled as passengers, train employees and first responders tried to treat Mr Enriquez, prosecutors said. He was later pronounced dead from blood loss.

"Daniel Enriquez's vibrant life was brutally cut short in a flash of violence that shocked our city," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "We will stop at nothing to ensure accountability for this terrible crime, and to make sure our subways are safe for all."

New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan scheduled Abdullah to return to court on July 12. He remains held without bail.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Abdullah last month, prosecutors said at least two witnesses identified him as the man who opened fire on the subway train.

But Abdullah's lawyer, Ms Kristin Bruan of the Legal Aid Society, said prosecutors had got the wrong man. She said five of six subway passengers who had viewed police lineups were unable to identify Abdullah as the person who shot Mr Enriquez.

Ms Bruan also told the judge that prosecutors had failed to turn over crucial evidence that could help clear Abdullah.

BLOOMBERG