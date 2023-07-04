Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead, 8 wounded

FORT WORTH, Texas – A shooting just before midnight on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least three people dead and eight wounded, CNN reported citing the police.

West Division officers from the Fort Worth Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Horne Street in the western part of the city after they received reports of a shooting, ABC news reported.

“Upon arrival officers located multiple shooting victims in a parking lot,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement obtained by ABC News following the incident.

“Several shooting victims were transported by private vehicles to area hospitals for medical treatment and several victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.”

ABC news said three people were killed, with one of the victims being pronounced dead at the scene of the crime and the other two passing away shortly after the shooting.

Eight others were shot and have been taken to local area hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

There were no reports of any arrests, and the reason for the gunfire was not immediately clear.

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Jason Spencer told reporters there was a “large crowd gathering” in the parking lot at the time of the shooting just before midnight.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. REUTERS