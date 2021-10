HOUSTON (AFP) - Police in Texas said on Wednesday (Oct 6) they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured.

"We are on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School," the Arlington police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media "At least two people have been injured."

"They are actively looking to apprehend the suspect."

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

"We're all scared, we're all worried, we're all sick ... We're hoping there's that there's no casualties and that all of our babies can come out of that school okay"



— Parent of a student at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, after reports of an active shooter inside. pic.twitter.com/9yRLSmg3Az — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021