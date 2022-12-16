Shooting at Pennsylvania medical clinic leaves at least two wounded

A gastronenterology centre in Wyomissing (left) was the scene of the shooting (right). PHOTOS: REUTERS
HARRISBURG - A shooting at a medical facility in Berks County, Pennsylvania, has left at least two people wounded, but a suspect “was accounted for” and there was no threat to the community, according to a police statement, local media reported.

Two people were transported from the scene in Wyomissing to the Reading Hospital in the nearby city of Reading, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported.

Their conditions were not known, ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported.

Reuters could not immediately obtain the police statement.

The Wyomissing Borough Police Department and the Berks County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shooting took place before 9am local time at Digestive Disease Associates, a gastronenterology centre in Wyomissing, local NBC affiliate WCAU reported.

Wyomissing is a borough of about 11,000 residents about 100km north west of Philadelphia’s city centre.

“The proximity of this event to other physician practices, including those associated with Tower Health, has impacted their operations as authorities have secured the area and conduct their investigation,” a Tower Health spokesman was quoted by WCAU as saying.

Reading Hospital is affiliated with Tower Health. REUTERS

