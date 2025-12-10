Straitstimes.com header logo

Shooting at Kentucky State University kills one, suspect in custody

PHOTO: KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK

WASHINGTON - A shooting at Kentucky State University on Dec 9 left one person dead and ‍another ​in critical condition, according ‍to police, who said the suspected assailant was ​taken ​into custody.

Local police in Frankfort, the state capital, and county sheriff's deputies made the ‍arrest and secured the campus soon after reports ​of an active ⁠shooter, authorities said on social media. The Frankfort Police Department did not provide further details.

A spokesperson for ​Kentucky State University, a historically Black school, declined comment, ‌but said the ​school - which had an enrollment of 1,700 students as of the fall of 2023 - would release a statement later on Dec 9. 

The New York Times, citing a university spokesperson, reported ‍that the suspect was not a student, ​but both victims were, and that the shooting ​had taken place outside of ‌a residential dorm. REUTERS

