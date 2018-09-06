Shooter kills three in downtown Cincinnati, police say shooter also is dead

CINCINNATI (WASHINGTON POST) - Police said three people were killed in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday morning (Sept 6) after a shooter opened fire in the central business district. The shooter also is dead, police said, and an additional five people suffered injuries in the attack.

Police chief Eliot Isaac said that officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, but it was not immediately clear if police shot and killed him or if he killed himself.

Though the scene was announced as secure at about 9.15am (9.15pm Singapore time), the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, and police said they are trying to determine a motive.

Three men and one woman were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, hospital officials said.

One has died, two are in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

Each suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police captain Jeff Butler said no additional victims will be brought to the UCMC emergency room.

Police said there were multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street in the city's central business district, a few blocks from Great American Ball Park and the riverfront along the Ohio River.

Breaking: Massive police presence after shooting at Fifth Third bank in Downtown Cincinnati. Fox19 is reporting that at least 2 people are dead and 4 others are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/tN5PV0nrZP — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 6, 2018

BREAKING: Active shooter situation in downtown Cincinnati. Multiple people, as many as 12, reportedly shot. Police say scene now secure. No further details are yet available.



Story developing.... pic.twitter.com/ySekCDXLXM — Rebekah Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) September 6, 2018

One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, police said.

Another victim was located inside a nearby ice cream shop.

"Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning," City Councilman PG Sittenfeld tweeted. "Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city."

Television footage showed bodies being carried out on stretchers and police surrounding the area around the Fifth Third Centre skyscraper, which is the corporate headquarters for Fifth Third Bank.

One witness, Leonard Cain, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was going inside a bank when someone yelled that he shouldn't because of the shooting.

He said a woman also was walking into the bank at the same time, but she had her headphones on and couldn't hear their warnings.

"She walked in the door and he shot her," Cain told The Enquirer, saying that he heard up to 15 shots fired.