Shein probed by Texas attorney general over labour practices, product safety

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The probe will also examine Shein’s data collection and privacy practices.

HOUSTON - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Dec 1 he is investigating Shein, to determine whether the fast fashion retailer violated state law related to unethical labour practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

Mr Paxton’s investigation increases pressure on Shein, which was embroiled in scandal in November after France’s consumer fraud agency found childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons available for sale on the China-founded retailer’s online platform.

Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Paxton said his probe will focus on whether Shein violated state law by using toxic or hazardous materials, or misleading consumers about product safety and ethical sourcing.

The probe will also examine Shein’s data collection and privacy practices, he added.

France has sought to suspend Shein in that country for three months, and the European Commission has requested information from the company to determine whether it posed a “systemic risk” to European consumers.

Shein has said it banned sales of the sex dolls globally, and was cooperating with the EC request.

The company is headquartered in Singapore but sources most of its products from China, where it has several thousand suppliers.

Paxton is running for the US Senate in 2026, and is expected to face incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

The attorney general has in 2025 investigated or sued several well-known companies over their marketing practices, including Procter & Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb and Tylenol maker Kenvue. REUTERS