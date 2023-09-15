‘She had limited value’: Seattle officer probed for joking about student killed by police car

Authorities in the United States are investigating a policeman after bodycam footage emerged of him apparently joking about a woman who was fatally hit by a police car.

The officer, Daniel Auderer, was responding to an incident in which student Jaahnavi Kandula was killed near the university she was attending on Jan 23, US media reported this week.

The 23-year-old Indian national had been hit by a police car while crossing the road.

The vehicle that hit her was on its way to respond to an unrelated incident, police documents said.

On Monday, the authorities released bodycam footage in which Mr Auderer can be heard talking to someone on the phone about what had happened.

At one point, he laughs, apparently in response to a comment made by the person on the call.

Mr Auderer goes on to describe the victim as “a regular person”.

He then says “just write a cheque”, before adding “yeah, US$11,000 (S$15,000), she was 26 anyway”, incorrectly stating Ms Kandula’s age.

“She had limited value,” the officer adds.

Mr Auderer is a Seattle Police Department union leader and was reportedly on the phone with union president Mike Solan.

The police department said an employee listened to the conversation captured in the footage “in the routine course of business”.

Mr Auderer has since said his comments were taken out of context.