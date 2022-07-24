'Severe' pain: A New Yorker's experience of monkeypox

NEW YORK (AFP) - "It was the worst pain that I have experienced in my life," says 26-year-old New Yorker Kyle Planck, recalling his recent monkeypox infection.

Although anyone can catch monkeypox, Mr Planck first took note of the virus in spring when authorities said many of the first cases in Europe and America were in men who have sex with men.

"I was a little bit worried that it would eventually affect us here in the United States, especially being a member of the LGBTQ+ community," he remembers.

At the end of June, the PhD candidate in pharmacology says he started to feel very sick.

A fever, swollen lymph nodes and a negative Covid-19 test made him think it could be monkeypox.

A doctor told him to wait and see how his symptoms evolved, but after four days of being feverish he developed spots that left him in no doubt.

"They had started on my arms and my hands and over the course of a day they spread all over my body.

"I had about 30 lesions develop at that point," he says at his apartment in the borough of Queens.

Mr Planck was able to get tested on July 5 and the following day started treatment with TPOXX, or Tecovirimat, an antiviral drug originally used against human smallpox but authorised in a trial against monkeypox.

Mr Planck concedes that his proximity to the medical community made it easier for him to enroll in a study.

"I know that is not the reality for most people in New York, which is really unfortunate," he says.

Monkeypox usually clears up on its own but can be extremely painful.

Mr Planck was in intense pain for a week, especially from the lesions on his mucus membranes, before the drugs started to relieve his symptoms.

"The pain was so severe for me that I basically was taking warm baths six or seven times a day, just because that was the only thing that would make me feel better," he says.