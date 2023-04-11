Several Apple services down for some users in US: Downdetector

Nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Several Apple services, including Apple Music, the support service and Apple Store, were down for thousands of users in the United States on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of the outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Meta’s Instagram back up after brief global outage
Microsoft Outlook mostly restored to full service following hours-long outage

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top