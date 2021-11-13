Serving US cops among members of far right, militia-type group Oath Keepers

Among the hundreds found and arrested over the Jan 6 storming of the United States Capitol in Washington is a 61-year-old man from a small town - population 10,782 - called Little Ferry, in New Jersey.

That day, as a crowd of Donald Trump supporters surged into the Capitol, smashing windows and battering outnumbered police, James Breheny texted friends messages like "I breached the Capitol door" and "Made it in Brother", according to the Department of Justice.